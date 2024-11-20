We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CD Micro System with iPod®/iPhone Dock® Playback and Recharge
All Spec
TUNER
-
Tuner Range
FM (50kHz /100kHz) 87.5~ 108.0 MHz
-
Preset Stations (RAN. 50)
Yes
-
Memory/Clear
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Power Output (RMS)
5W x 2
-
2 Channel Stereo (bypass)
Yes
-
6 Preset Equalizer
Auto / Normal / Pop / Rock / Classic / Bass
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
iPod Dock
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Portable In (3.5mm)
Yes
-
MP3 Player Charge via USB
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Portable in (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
TOP PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
iPod/iPhone Dock
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Speaker Terminals L/R
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
164 x 205 x 200mm
-
Front Speakers
140 x 205 x 148mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts and Labour)
