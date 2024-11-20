We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1ch Smart 3D Blu-Ray Sound Bar - 430W Total Power Output
All Spec
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (Up to 2160p Ultra HD)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
LPCM
Yes
-
MP3/ID3 Tag
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD ± RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes (Region B)
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Output Power - 4 Channel Front Speakers
70W x 4
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
150W (Active)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Digital Dolby Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
MPEG1/2
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
Yes
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
LG Remote for Smart Phone
Yes (AVC3 Application - Android 2.3 and iOS 4.0 or later)
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
Made for iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3 - 2 Input + 1 Output)
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA x 2)
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
950mm x 135mm x 74mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
221mm x 352mm x 281mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG-1/MPEG-2(PS/TS)
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX/DivX HD/MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
-
WMV/FLV/M4V/3GP/MP4/MOV
Yes
What people are saying
