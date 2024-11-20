We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SoundPlate™ with 4.1 Multi-Channel Sound System and built-in Blu-ray® Player
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker - Front
160W
-
Speaker - Subwoofer
160W
SOUND MODES
-
Standard
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Music
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
USB
Yes
-
BD/DVD/CD
Yes
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Phone Remote Control App
AVREMOTE3 (iOS, Android) (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0).)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
USB Video Decoding
MPEG-2/4 AVC/DivX HD/MKV/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/AVCHD
-
USB Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF
-
Smart Share
Yes (DLNA) (Wireless router or network access point required.)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required.)
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast enabled smartphone or Tablet PC required)
-
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
Yes
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone. Home Wireless Network connection required.)
-
Portable Device Charging via USB
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (2 x AAA)
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
-
Operating Manual Disc
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
Digital Audio Input (Optical)
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
Yes (2) (1 out + 1 in)
DIMENSIONS
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
178mm x 378mm x 437mm
-
Weight (Main Unit)
4.6kg
-
Weight (Subwoofer)
9.0kg
-
Unit (WxHxD)
700mm x 395mm x 320mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
ONLINE CONTENT
-
BigPond Movies
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
ABC iView
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
BigPond TV
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
YouTube
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Viewster
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Crackle
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Deezer
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Spotify
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
vTuner
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
AFL Game Analyser
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Fairfax News
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (Up to 2160p Ultra HD) Ultra HD upscaling only available when connected to an Ultra HD resolution display. Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
USB Audio Decoding
MPEG-1/2/MP3/WMA/FLAC/OGG/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
2D / 3D Blu-ray®
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
Audio CD
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.