We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1ch Sound Bar - 320W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker - Front
40W x 2
-
Speaker - Front Wide
40W x 2
-
Speaker - Subwoofer
160W (Active)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
-
Audio Channels
4.1
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
USB Music File Support
MP3/WMA/OGG/FLAC/WAV
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Standard
Yes
-
News
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Bass
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes (Volume, Mute) (AN-WF500 Audio Receiver required to enable this feature on LB5820/5840 models.)
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Standby HDMI Pass-Through
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass-Through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes (HDMI)
-
Ext. HDD Playback
Yes (MP3/WMA only)
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes
-
LED Display Screen
Yes (Dimmable)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (2 x AAA)
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes (2)
-
Wall Mount Paper Template
Yes
-
USB Adaptor
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Power Adaptor
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
840mm x 35mm x 82mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
221mm x 352mm x 281mm
-
Weight (Subwoofer)
7.32kg
-
Weight (Unit)
1.55kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Audio Input (Optical)
Yes (1)
-
Audio Input (Portable In)
Yes (1)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.