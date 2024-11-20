We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Set of Dual Play Gaming Glasses
All Spec
ACCESSORY SPECIFICATION
-
Lens Type
FPR
INCLUDED IN BOX
-
Dual Play Glasses
Yes (2)
-
Lens Cleaning Cloths
Yes (2)
-
Manual/Compatibility Guide
Yes
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
2012 LG Cinema 3D TV
Yes (LM6200, LM6410, LM6700, LM7600, LM8600, LM9600)
-
2013 LG Cinema 3D TV
Yes (LA6200, LA6230, LA6620, LA6910, LA7400, LA8600, LA9700)
DIMENSIONS
-
Net Dimensions (WxHxD)
160mm x 48mm x 158mm
-
Net Weight
14g each
