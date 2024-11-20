We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2014 Magic Remote Bundle
All Spec
WIRELESS SOUND SYNC - COMPATIBLE AUDIO MODELS
-
SoundPlate™
LAB540W / LAP340 / LAP240
-
Docking Speaker
ND8630 / ND5630
-
Sound Bars
NB5540 / NB5530 / NB4540 / NB4530 / NB3540 / NB3530
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
2nd Display
Yes (2nd Display feature minimum requirement Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+) (Dongle required to access features only on LG Plasma TV model 60PB6600)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle enables bluetooth connection to compatible 2013/2014 LG Sound Bar, SoundPlateTM and Docking Speaker systems. All product specifications correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.) (Dongle required to access features only on LG Plasma TV model 60PB6600)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.) (Dongle required to access features only on LG Plasma TV model 60PB6600)
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Full Sentence Recognition
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Voice Commands
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Natural Language Support
Australian English (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Single Word Recognition
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Voice to Text (Dictation)
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
SCROLL WHEEL
-
Channel Change
Yes
-
Web Page Up/Down
Yes
-
Menu Scroll
Yes
POINTING
-
Point and Click
Yes
-
Drag and Drop
Yes
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
LED LCD TV
LB5820 / LB5840 / LB6500 / LB6560 / LB7500 / UB850T / UB980T
-
Plasma TV
PB6600
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D
AN-MR500 : 64mm x 43mm x 11mm, AN-WF500 : 45mm x 150mm x 35mm
-
Weight
AN-MR500 : 21.46g, AN-WF500 : 85g
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
USB Cable
AN-WF500 (1)
-
Batteries
AN-MR500 (2)
-
Owners Manual
Yes (AN-MR500 & AN-WF500)
