42" (106cm) Full HD LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
Screen Size
42" (106cm)
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
Screen Refresh Rate
50Hz
Response Time
4ms
AUDIO
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
Speaker System
1 way - 2 Speakers
Audio Output
10W + 10W
Surround System
Infinite Sound
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
Auto Volume Leveller
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
Clear Voice II
Yes
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
USB 2.0
Yes (DivX HD,JPEG,MP3)
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
AV Mode
Yes
AV Input Navigation
Yes
Input Labelling
Yes
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
AV Input
Yes (1, 3.5mm)
HDMI In
Yes (1)
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
Headphone Out
Yes (1)
GENERAL
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
Energy Rating*
5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
DIMENSIONS
With Stand (WxHxD)
1019mm x 698mm x 265mm
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1019mm x 631mm x 76.5mm
VESA Size
400x400mm
Weight (kg) with Stand
16.2kg
Weight (kg) without Stand
14.5kg
