37" Interactive Hotel TV
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
37"
-
Resolution
1366x768p
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
30,000:1
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Response Time
5ms
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM-BG/DK,PAL-I,NTSC-M
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
7 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Colour Temperature Control
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W+10W (12W+12W)
-
Surround System
SRS TSXT
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
MP3
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
SVC
Yes
USER INTERFACE (SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
USER INTERFACE (REAR)
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)+Audio
Yes (1)
-
Variable Audio Out (Phone Jack)
Yes (1)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (1)
-
External Speaker Control (Phone)
Yes (1)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15spin) - PC
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control/SVC)
Yes (1)
-
RJP Interface (RJ45)
Yes (1)
