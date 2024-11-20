We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Z2 88 inch 8K
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type
OLED
-
Screen size
88" (224cm)
-
Resolution
7680 x 4320
-
Motion Rate
1ms Response Time
-
Wide Colour Gamut
●
-
Backlight Type
None
-
Perfect Black
●
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit
-
HDR Format1
Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG
-
Dolby Vision IQ™1
● (with Precision Detail)
-
HDR10 Pro1
●
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
● (PRO)
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS,
Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright
Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™,
Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Dolby Vision™ Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema,
Game Optimiser)
-
Image Processor
α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 8K
-
Resolution Upscaling2
8K Upscaler
-
AI Picture
● (PRO 8K)
-
AI Brightness
● (HDR)
-
Auto Genre Selection
● (SDR/HDR/Dolby Vision)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
●
-
Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)
OLED Motion
-
Noise Reduction
●
-
High Frame Rate (HFR)3
● (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
● SIGNATURE
-
Intelligent Voice Control4
●
-
Hands-Free Voice Control4
●
-
Electronic Programme Guide
●
-
User Guide (Built-in)
●
-
Time Machine Compatible5
● (with Time Shift)
-
Universal Remote Feature6
●
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP/AVIF/HEIC/HEIF
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/
MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC),
AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265,
VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1, VVC) TS/TRP/TP/MTS
/MPG/3GP/3G2/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC
(Up to 3840x2160 @120p / 7680x4320 @ 60p)
/ AV1 (Up to 7680x4320 @ 60p / (Up to
3840x2160 60p)
-
Art Gallery
●
-
Sports Alert8
●
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
●
-
Multi View
●
-
Always Ready
●
GAMING FEATURES
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8
●
-
NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible9
●
-
AMD FreeSync® Premium10
●
-
NVIDIA GeForce Now
●
-
HGiG Mode
●
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
●
-
Game Optimiser/Dashboard
●
SMART TV FEATURES
-
ThinQ11
●
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Hey Google (Google Assistant)
●
-
Amazon Alexa Built In12
●
-
Works with Apple HomeKit12
●
-
Home Dashboard
●
-
Wi-Fi
● (802.11ax)
-
8K Streaming
●
-
Web Browser13
●
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)14
●
-
Smart Speaker Compatible16
●
SMART SHARE FEATURES
-
Network File Browser
●
-
Smart Share (Miracast)18
● (PIP/Full Screen)
-
Smartphone Remote App19
LG ThinQ
-
Works with Apple AirPlay 220
●
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
80W
-
Audio Decoder
HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X,
LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (Dolby
Digital+), AC-4 (Dolby Atmos)
-
Virtual Surround
Dolby Atmos
-
WiSA 2.1ch Compatible21
●
-
Sound Modes
7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice
Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)
-
AI Sound
● (PRO)
-
Bluetooth Output22
● (1-2 headphones or matching BT speakers)
-
LG Sound Sync23
● (LG TV Bluetooth)
-
Audio Return Channel23
● (eARC, supporting Dolby Atmos pass-
through)
-
LG TV Sound Mode Share23
●
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI24
● (4)
-
USB
● (3)
-
RF Antenna Input
● (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
● (1)
-
LAN Port
● (1)
-
IR Blaster
● (1)
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1961mm x 1456mm x 281mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
TBC
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
104kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
2126mm x 1386mm x 710mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
151kg
-
VESA size
Not wall mountable
-
Energy Star Rating
3 Stars
-
EAN
8806091297877
WARRANTY PERIOD
-
Warranty Period
12 months - Parts and Labour
60 months - Panel Replacement (Parts Only)
