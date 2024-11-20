LG OLED Evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV Self Lit OLED Pixels

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years by Omdia.
Evolution at its core
*Image quality dependent on source material.
High resolution looks incredibly natural
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Contrast, bold and boosted
*Compatible HDR10 content required for this function.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
*Compared to 2023 LG OLED TV models and based on Full White Screen measurement.
Does not apply to C3 48/42"
Together by design
*Bracket included with SC9S and compatible with OLED C2/C3 55", 65", 77" TVs. Sound bar and TV sold separately.
Elevate Your Entertainment
*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required, Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.
Smart Functionality
Maximise your smart TV viewing experience. Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like the All New Home help ensure a fast, intuitive viewing experience.*
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updated as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Spellbinding cinema
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updated as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Embark on epic gaming adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 @ 10 bits per component.
*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility.
Gaming Central
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
Subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updates as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 826 x 45.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
16.6
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Grey Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 826 x 45.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 880 x 230
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1600 x 950 x 200
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
16.6
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
18.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
26.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091974150
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
