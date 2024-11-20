We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Bagless Vacuum - Sparkle Red
Available colours
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?
Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.
What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?
Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.
What are the benefits of choosing an LG bagless vacuum cleaner over traditional bagged models?
Our LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners offer several advantages, including cost savings from not having to purchase replacement bags, easy emptying features and reduced environmental impact by eliminating the need for disposable bags.
Are LG bagless vacuum cleaners easy to empty and clean?
Yes, LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners are designed with user convenience in mind. They typically feature simple, one-touch mechanisms for emptying the dustbin, as well as washable filters that can be easily cleaned to maintain optimal performance. Additionally, the convenience of an easy emptying dustbin is a significant benefit of owning a bagless vacuum, providing a convenient and reusable option to empty the dust cannister.
Do LG bagless vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction?
Yes, LG bagless vacuum cleaners are engineered to deliver powerful suction and efficient pick-up performance for thorough cleaning on various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and upholstery.
Are there different models of LG Bagless Vacuum cleaners available?
Of course, we offer a range of Bagless Vacuum cleaner models to suit different cleaning needs and preferences. Some of our models include innovative features such as Kompressor technology and cannister attachments, as well as a wide variety of colour selections. These models also vary in features such as suction power, brush types, filtration systems, and additional accessories that cater to the different needs and lifestyles of our customers.
Key Specs
-
Automatic Dust Kompressor
No
-
Telescopic Pipe
Yes
All Spec
ACCESSORIES
-
2-in-1 Brush
No
-
3-in-1 Brush
No
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
-
Dusting Brush
Yes
-
Pet Brush
No
-
Upholstery Tool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (W*H*D mm)
580 x 315 x 280
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
270 x 234 x 400
-
Weight (kg)
4.5
FEATURES
-
Active Following Technology
No
-
Automatic Dust Kompressor
No
-
Carbon Exhaust Filter
No
-
Cyclone Technology
No
-
Filtration System
No
-
Handle Silde Control
No
-
Polycarbonate Dust Bin
No
-
Telescopic Pipe
Yes
NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)
-
Bedding Nozzle
No
-
Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)
No
-
Corner Free Nozzle
No
-
Low Noise Nozzle
No
-
Mini Turbine Nozzle
No
-
Multi-Surface Nozzle (Carpet & Floor)
Yes
-
Parquet Nozzle
No
-
Steam Moppiing Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)
1.1
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
Operating Radius (m)
8
-
Power Cord Length (m)
6
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084850867
