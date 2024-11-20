We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CordZero Handstick Vacuum (Blue)
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Vacuum Type
Cordless Handstick Vacuum
-
Colour
Blue
-
Type
Cordless 2-in-1
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (W x D x H)
270mm x 190mm x 1105mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
840mm x 378mm x 127mm
-
Weight - Unit Only
2.8kg
FLOOR TYPES -
-
Carpet
Yes (Carpet Pick Up 58%)
-
Hard Floor
Yes (Hard Floor Pick Up 94%)
BATTERY -
-
Type
Lithium Ion
-
Number of batteries
2
-
Capacity / Voltage
18V
-
Run Time
Power Mode 20 mins per battery (40 mins)
Regular Mode 30 mins per battery (60 mins)
-
Charge Time
4.5 Hours per Battery
PERFORMANCE -
-
Noise
80dB
-
Dust Bin Capacity
0.35L
FEATURES (HANDSTICK) -
-
Handling
180˚ Head Rotation
-
Control Type
Handle Control
-
Built In Accessory
2-in-1 Brush
-
Brush Type
Anti-Tangle Brush
-
Charging Indicator
Yes
-
Battery Remaining Indicator
Yes
-
Vertical Parking
Yes
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES -
-
Included Accessories
Charging Base (Docking Type)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087892420
WARRANTY -
-
Parts & Labour
10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor, 2 Years Parts & Labour (12 Months on Batteries)
