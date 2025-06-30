CordZero™ A9X Vacuum Cleaner Battery (2,400mAh)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Press the Power button to turn the appliance off.
Remove the discharged battery from the product body by pressing the battery release button on either side of the battery and pulling.
STEP 2
Insert the fully charged battery into the cavity at the bottom of the handle on the product body and push the battery until it clicks.
- If it is not properly inserted, the battery may fall out, causing product to malfunction or personal injury.
Steam Mop Nozzle
Insert the battery pocket into the steam mop nozzle, and insert the fully charged spare battery into the battery pocket.
Push the battery pocket and the battery all the way in until a click is heard.
Spare Battery
Lift the front of the control panel located at the top of the charging station.
To insert, align the battery with the outline of the battery charger.
Press the battery down into the compartment.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
EAC63382216
-
Category
Battery
