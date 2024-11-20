We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-ray player
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES -
-
Blu-ray
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
BD Profile
1.1
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
USB Video Decoding
MPEG-2/4 AVC/Xvid/MKV/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/AVCHD
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour (HDMI)
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
Up to 1080p Full HD
-
NTSC ↔ PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
USB Audio Decoding
MPEG-1/2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
PHOTO DECODING FORMAT
-
USB Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF/PNG
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Setup Wizard
Yes
-
Photo Slideshow to music
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Power Pack
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
195mm x 43mm x 270mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
.95kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL
-
Previous Model
BP240
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087225600
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.