3D Blu-Ray Disc Player
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
BD-Rom
Yes
-
BD-R/RE
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes
-
DVD + R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
430x41x197mm
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
Mpeg2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
Mpeg4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD + R/RW)
-
WMV/FLV
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour (HDMI)
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital / Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24 bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS 2.0 + Digital Out
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (USB flash memory device not included and must be purchased separately)
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Bonus View (profile 5.0)
Yes
-
vTuner
Yes
-
Online Firmware Update
Yes
-
LG Remote for Smart Phone³⁵
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Gracenote
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Composite Out
1
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Audio (L/R) Out
1
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Out
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
ACCESSORIES
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Composite Lead
Yes
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
What people are saying
