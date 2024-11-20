We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star
FAQs
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?
Our Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance. For more information on how to clean an LG dryer lint filter click on the below video link: https://www.lg.com/au/support/video-tutorials/CT20088052-20153065308540
Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?
Some of our LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details.
Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?
If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.
How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?
We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.
Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?
Yes, our dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. Our dryers also utilise sensor trechnology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent overdrying.
Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?
External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.
Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?
LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.
How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?
Our LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.
Can I reverse the door on my LG dryer for easier access?
On some of our dryers, the dryer door hinges can be relocated on either side of the opening to get the optimal fit for your laundry and accommodate your personal preferences. Process must be performed by an LG Authorised Technician at your own cost. To find a technician near you, please visit https://www.lg.com/au/support/contact-us/locate-repair-center/. The dryer door, by default, opens on the left hing. Additional costs incurred if customer elects to switch to right hinge.
Key Specs
-
Body Color
White
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Dry
No
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Product Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
No
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Load Sensing
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 702
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
58.0
-
Box Weight (kg)
61.0
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
9 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Dry Level
3 Levels
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091806703
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
-
Rack Assembly
Yes
-
Stacking Braket
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)
