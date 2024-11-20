We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Direct Drive Front Load Washer
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Capacity
10kg
-
Colour
White
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive
-
Motor RPM
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Controls
Electronic
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Suds Detection
Yes
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95/60/40/30/Cold
-
Door Diameter
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
165°
-
Smart Diagnostic
Yes
NOISE LEVELS
-
Washing
54dB (51dB on Silent Wash)
-
Spinning
64dB
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.