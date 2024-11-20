We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11kg Centum™ Front Load Washer with Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
11kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Depth (mm)
680
-
Weight
72kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
312mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 360kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4½ Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
94L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, Normal Wash, Normal Rinse, 1400rpm Spin, 40°C
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White Enamel with Tinted Door
-
Smart Diagnosis® 3.0
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1600rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1600/1400/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Recirculation
Yes
-
True Steam®
Yes
-
Turbo Clean®
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care, Steam Refresh, Sports Wear, Wool+, Dark Wash, Stain Care, Silent Wash, Speed14, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin))
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
10 (Prewash, Normal + Hold (Rinse), Remote Start, Steam, Medic Rinse (40°C), Add Item, Intensive, Turbo Clean®, Favourite, Spin Only, Delay End (3-19 Hours))
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098021680
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
20 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty^
^2 Years parts and labour + 18 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
