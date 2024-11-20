We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam+ and Turbo Clean®
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish
VCM
-
Safety Lock
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Trim Color
Chrome
-
Status
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
-
-
Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
-
ezDispense
-
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Product type
Front Load Washer
-
WELS Water Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Reg. number
C01844
ENERGY
-
Washer Energy Consumption
4 Star
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
-
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
EAN CODE
8806098466139
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
-
Intensive
-
-
Mixed Fabric
-
-
Speed Wash
Speed Wash
-
Quiet Wash
-
-
Quick 14
-
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboClean 39
-
-
TurboClean 59
-
-
Hand Wool
-
-
Add Item
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
-
Variable Dispense Level
-
-
Dispenser Clean
-
-
Drum Light
-
-
Pre Wash
-
-
Rinse Option
Yes (5)
-
Default Dosing Level Adjustment
-
-
Maximum Spin Speed
1000RPM
-
Steam
Yes
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Turbo Clean
Yes
