LG TONE Free FP8A Wireless Ear buds with UV Nano Self-Cleaning Technology
Clear and Spatial Sound
Clear and Spatial Sound from Audio Masters
Helps Block Out Surrounding Noise for an Immersive Experience
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Now You Can Personalize Ambient Sound
*Overseas model shown
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria* after 5 minutes
*Independently tested and verified to reduce bacteria: Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae after 5 minutes of irradiation.
^UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Optimised for Comfort and Style
Made for Quality Conversations
Whisper Mode
*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds (at 50% volume and Active Noise Cancellation function turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
*LG TONE Free Earbuds IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction. LG TONE Free charging cradle not IPX4 splash proof.
LG TONE Free Lineup
*Microphone inside the ear bud captures inner ear sounds with less Ambient noise.
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
EQ
-
Customised EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.2
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
24
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
39 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.2 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091509833
