LG ELECTRONICS CANADA ANNOUNCES 2026 HOME APPLIANCE LINEUP, BUILT FOR EFFICIENT LIVING



New kitchen and laundry innovations combine intelligent features, sophisticated design and reliable performance for Canadian homes

News Summary

LG Electronics Canada introduces its 2026 Home Appliance lineup, featuring new kitchen and laundry solutions designed to deliver smart functionality, energy-efficient performance and thoughtful design.

Kitchen innovations include LG’s first and largest capacity freestanding counter-depth refrigerator with Zero Clearance™, the LG Zero Clearance™ Counter-Depth MAX ® French 3-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice ® , the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher featuring TrueSteam ® and Dynamic Heat Dry™, and a 30-inch Induction Range with ProBake Convection ® and UltraHeat™ element.

French 3-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice , the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher featuring TrueSteam and Dynamic Heat Dry™, and a 30-inch Induction Range with ProBake Convection and UltraHeat™ element. Laundry solutions feature ultra-large capacity washers and dryers with AI DD ® 2.0 Built-In Intelligence, TurboWash ® 360°, Smart Pairing, and the LG WashTower ® with energy-efficient Dual Inverter HeatPump™ technology.

2.0 Built-In Intelligence, TurboWash 360°, Smart Pairing, and the LG WashTower with energy-efficient Dual Inverter HeatPump™ technology. LG is the #1 major appliance brand in Canada since 2021[1].

LG’s Home Appliance lineup is available at select major retailers across Canada and at LG.ca. For more information including pricing and availability, please visit LG.ca.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, April 28, 2026 - LG Electronics Canada (LG) today announced its 2026 Home Appliance lineup, introducing kitchen and laundry innovations designed to deliver intelligent features, sophisticated design, energy-efficient performance and dependable everyday reliability[2] for Canadian homes. The lineup builds on LG’s position as the #1 major appliance brand in Canada since 2021,[3] reflecting continued consumer demand across core household categories.

Transforming Kitchens

The latest LG kitchen appliance lineup brings together streamlined design and practical innovation to support modern living.

Leading the lineup is LG's first and largest capacity freestanding counter-depth refrigerator with Zero Clearance™: the 24 cu. ft. LG Zero Clearance™ Counter-Depth MAX® French 3-Door Refrigerator (LF24Z6530S). Its innovative Zero Clearance™ Hinge System is expertly engineered to allow both French doors to open fully, even when installed flush against walls or surrounding cabinetry.[4] The design delivers a built-in look while maintaining a generous 24 cu. ft. storage capacity. The refrigerator also features LG’s exclusive Craft Ice® dual ice maker, producing standard ice cubes as well as LG’s signature round Craft Ice®, along with crushed ice for added versatility. It is also ENERGY STAR® Certified.

Also new, is the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher (LDNTH862S), designed to sit seamlessly within cabinetry while accommodating up to 16 place settings in a single load. LG TrueSteam® technology, features an exclusive on-door four steam jet design, using the power of steam to penetrate food residue, sanitize and minimize water sports during drying by up to 60%[5], Dynamic Heat Dry® with AutoVentDry™ helps improve drying performance by circulating hot air and automatically opening the door slightly at the end of the cycle. The result is a dishwasher designed for both refined integration and reliable, everyday performance, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.

The LG 30-inch Electric 6.3 cu ft. Range (LRIN6323YE), rounds out the kitchen lineup with features designed for precise and efficient cooking. LG ProBake Convection® uses a heating element positioned at the back of the oven to help deliver even baking results across each rack, while the LG UltraHeat™ 3.9 kW element on the cooktop provides the flexibility for rapid boiling or simmering. Induction technology transfers energy directly to compatible cookware, to deliver efficient and even heating. The oven also includes EasyClean®, offering a fast 10-minute cleaning option without chemicals or high-heat. Simply let the oven do the work and easily wipe away the leftover residue.[6]

Revolutionizing Laundry

LG continues to be a leader in laundry innovation making wash day fast, smart, and energy efficient. The ENERGY STAR® Certified LG 5.8 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer (WM5800HVA) is designed to handle larger loads while helping to save time and energy. The washer incorporates TurboWash® 360° technology, which uses five powerful jets with variable sprays to help clean clothes in under 30 minutes.[7] AI DD® 2.0 built-in intelligence eliminates guesswork, and automatically detects fabric type, and load size to optimize wash motions and temperatures, while Smart Pairing can automatically select a compatible drying cycle.[8] Additionally, the Allergiene® Cycle uses the gentle power of steam to reduce common household allergens along with a Pet Care cycle designed to help reduce odours from pet clothing, toys, and other washable items. This specialized cycle leverages high-temperature water settings with precisely optimized wash times and a thorough 4-step rinsing process, ensuring clean items with pristine freshness.

Paired with the washer is the ENERGY STAR® Certified [VH24] LG Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer (DLEX5800V) offering a 7.4 cu.ft capacity, and is among the largest front load ventless heat pump unit dryers from LG. Turbo Steam® technology refreshes clothes and reduces wrinkles in up to 5 garments in just 11 minutes.[9] When you need a quick refresh between washes, the SteamFresh® cycle helps reduce odours and refresh items like children’s toys, decorative pillows and more. For worry-free operation, the FlowSense® Duct Clogging and Lint Filter Indicators alert users when ducts need cleaning to avoid lint buildup. Together, the washer and dryer are designed to deliver a convenient, efficient and connected laundry experience.

For homes where space is a priority, the 5.8 cu. ft LG WashTower® with DirectDrive® Heat Pump Dryer (WKHC252HBA) presents an All-in-One vertical laundry solution, delivering full-size capacity and full-size features in half the floor space.[10] This sleek single unit combines a 5.8 cu. ft. washer and a 7.8 cu. ft. dryer into a system that easily handles even king-size comforters. It features LG’s Dual Inverter HeatPump™ technology, which uses up to 65% less energy to dry every load[11], while being gentle on clothes. The innovative LG Centre Control™ panel is perfectly positioned in the middle of the unit for convenient access to both washer and dryer controls. The LG WashTower® integrates LG’s TurboWash® 360 technology delivering a complete clean in under 30 minutes[12], and LG TurboSteam® technology for deep cleaning and refreshing fabrics.

LG’s Home Appliance lineup is available at select major retailers across Canada and at LG.ca. For more information including pricing and availability, please visit LG.ca.

[1] #1 major appliance brand in Canada since 2021 in units and dollars, based on OpenBrand quarterly consumer survey (AHAM Core 6, 2021-2025).

[2] https://www.lg.com/ca_en/reliable-home-appliances/?srsltid=AfmBOorPT9kCAZsSu9KMpX7TR3ItIbCcs4c0jOO_A6LCoHWom31YinUV

[3] #1 major appliance brand in Canada since 2021 in units and dollars, based on OpenBrand quarterly consumer survey (AHAM Core 6, 2021-2025).

[4] For optimal performance, LG recommends 0.16 inches (4 mm) clearance between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall

[5] Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018.

[6] Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

[7] Based on 8-10lb load. The results may vary depending on load type/weight.

[8] Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

[9] The results may vary depending on load type/weight.

[10] Half the functional floor space.

[11] When compared with conventional vented dryer DLE3400, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle with Energy Saver option, 8.45 lb. DOE load with 57.5% initial moisture content (September 2023).

[12] Based on independent testing of a comparable model in normal cycle with TurboWash® Option, 10 lb. load (October 2023)

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About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

Media Contact:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

Shari Balga

C: 647-261-3603

shari.balga@lge.com