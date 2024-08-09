Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1.7 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

MVEM1721F

1.7 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

Front View

9 Auto Touch Settings

9 Auto Touch Settings

Make it tasty and eliminate the guesswork with the convenience of preset cooking programs. Automatically cook your favorite foods to perfection—with no need to manually adjust the cook time or power level.

Stylish, Modern Design

Stylish, Modern Design

Elevate your kitchen with this sleek over-the-range microwave that delivers on style and practicality. The classic handle bar design offers easy access, while the WideView™ window delivers a modern point of view.

PrintProof® Stainless Steel

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smude Resistant  finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

EasyClean® Interior

EasyClean® Interior

Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it. LG’s EasyClean® interior resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort.

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Over the Range

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.7

  • Type

    Solo

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Key Membrane

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Child Proof

    No

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    Yes

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.7

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    48.14

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Turntable Size (inch)

    9.53

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    242

VENT FEATURES

  • Exhaust Grease Filter (Ea)

    2

  • Filtration

    Charcoal Filter

  • Grease Filter Type

    Mesh

  • Vent Air Flow (CFM)

    300

  • Vent Grill Type

    Hidden

  • Vent Power Levels

    2

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    13.0

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    1500

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)

    20 11/16 x 10 3/8 x 14 3/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 3/4 x 20 1/2 x 18 1/4

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 14/16 x 16 7/16 x 15 14/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    48.5

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    58

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231346849

