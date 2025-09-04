We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear 27-inch 4th Gen. OLED QHD Gaming Monitorㅣ27GX790B with Dual-Mode(720Hz@HD, 540Hz@QHD), 0.02ms(GtG), DP2.1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
Key Features
- 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
- VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
- OLED with QHD 540Hz - HD 720Hz Dual-Mode
- 0.02ms (GtG) response time
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
- Ergonomic design with tilt, swivel, pivot, adjustable height and mountable wall
Award-Winning Excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers' Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG's Brightest* 4th Gen OLED
Introducing LG’s gaming monitor powered by 4th Gen OLED with revolutionary Primary RGB Tandem technology—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with clarity even in bright environments. In fast-paced or sunlit in-game scenes, enhanced APL and reduced ABL help maintain consistent luminance without dimming critical visuals. UL Verified Perfect Black, colour and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, this next-gen OLED delivers the contrast and clarity gamers need to react faster, see more, and stay immersed in every frame.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*As of November 2025, among all LG models using WOLED prior to 4th Gen. OLED, 27GX790B offers the highest brightness.
Next-Gen OLED Brilliance
Powered by 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED, the 27GX790B delivers brighter visuals with less power than the previous 3rd Gen OLEDs—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness. Its advanced 4-stack RGB structure produces deeper contrast, sharper detail, and stunning colour precision. Experience clearer shadows, deep immersion, and visual consistency in every frame—built for serious gaming.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
UL-verified Perfect visual experience, consistent in both low and bright light
Perfect black
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.
Perfect colour & 100% colour fidelity
Perfect Colour and 100% Colour Fidelity deliver accurate colour expression even under varying lighting conditions, from low light to bright ambient environments.
Perfect reproduction
UL-verified Perfect Reproduction delivers that actual game content is faithfully rendered on screen, maintaining intended colour and detail in both dark and bright environments. Unlike static image-based metrics, this certification reflects real-world content reproduction accuracy.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor provides that colours are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies
Featuring AGLR(Anti-glare and low reflection), LG WOLED’s UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
LG UltraGear 27GX790B monitor on a desk setup displaying a side-by-side comparison labeled ‘non-applied’ and ‘applied,’ showing different visual states of a sci-fi armored character. The desk includes speakers, a keyboard, figurines, a controller, a PC tower, and headphones. Along the bottom are multiple UL certification badges for flicker-free, discomfort glare-free, low blue light, and Eyesafe credentials
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
720Hz(@HD) – 540Hz(@QHD) Dual-Mode with selectable options
With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, enjoy UltraGear’s fastest performance with up to 720Hz—the highest refresh rate ever introduced. Seamlessly switch between QHD 540Hz for detailed visuals and HD 720Hz for ultra-fast action. Choose your preferred refresh rate and screen size via On-Screen Display, or toggle instantly through LG Switch for optimized gameplay across every genre.
High-speed bandwidth by DisplayPort 2.1
The latest DisplayPort 2.1 on the 27GX790B delivers next-generation bandwidth optimized for ultra-high-speed gaming, supporting stable performance even at extreme refresh rates. Extending this connectivity, the USB-C port supports streamlined single-cable display output and data transfer—ideal for modern setups that require flexibility without extra clutter. Completing the configuration, dual HDMI 2.1 ports can provide smooth compatibility with the latest consoles and gaming PCs, creating a fully integrated high-performance environment across devices.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DP, HDMI cables are included in the package.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 0.02 response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
ClearMR 21000 for smooth motion, infinite play
VESA certified by ClearMR 21000, this monitor finally captures even the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, displaying fast-moving action with sharpness and detail. Also, it allows you to take a step closer to victory.
ClearMR 21000 for sharper, cleaner motion
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 27GX790B product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
*Headsets sold separately.
Compact and sleek
Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free slim stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
335cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Panel Type
OLED
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
540
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
0.02ms (GtG)
Size [cm]
67.3
Size [Inch]
26.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Reader Mode
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
User Defined Key
Yes
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK
VRR
Yes
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
DP Version
2.1
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB-C
Yes
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
Yes(via USB-C)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
790x182x496
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x351.0x51.2
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x527.6x220(Up)/605.2x397.6x220(Down)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.8
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
Display Port
Yes (ver 2.1)
