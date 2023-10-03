We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra-Capacity SteamWasher™
All Spec
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Capacity
-
IEC 4.5 cu.ft.
-
Advanced Display
-
Yes
-
Stackable
-
Yes
-
Dry Linen Capacity
-
>10.1kg
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
DialACycle
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls
-
Yes
-
LCD Display Dual LCD Display DialACycle
-
Yes
-
Spin Speeds
-
5
-
No of Options
-
14
-
No of Programs
-
9
-
Custom Program
-
Yes
-
No Wash Rinse Temperature Levels
-
5
-
No Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to size of load
-
No Soil Levels
-
5
-
Allergine
-
Yes
-
SteamWash System
-
Yes
-
SenseClean System
-
Yes
-
RollerJets
-
Yes
-
Forced Water Circulation
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Tub Light
-
White LED
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam Generator
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
No Tray Dispensers
-
5
-
End of Cycle Beeper
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Auto Balancing
-
Yes
-
Auto Sud Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Status Indicators
-
Image Bar
-
Recirculation
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Door Rim
-
Brushed Metal with Silver Edge
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Color Facet
-
Pure Silver
-
Color
-
Pure Silver (PA)
-
Transparent Door Glass
-
Yes
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Easy Loading TilTub
-
Yes
-
Top Plate
-
Porcelain
-
Motor Type Speed Axis
-
BPM Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal
-
Energy Star Compliant
-
Energy Star
-
Rating Electrical Requirements
-
UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric
-
Type
-
LCD, Electronic
-
Pedestals
-
WDP3P
-
Pedestal WxHxD
-
27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"
-
Stacking Kit
-
SSTK1
-
Product WxHxD
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
-
Carton WxHxD
-
29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"
-
Weight
-
208.6 lbs
-
Carton Weight
-
227.1
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour, 3 years parts on the controller. 5 years parts on the liner and tub, 10 years parts on the DirectDrive™ Motor
-
Matching Dryer
-
DLEX3001P / DLGX3002P
-
Capacity Facet
-
4.5
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)