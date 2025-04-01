Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Electric Slide-in Range with Fan Convection

Electric Slide-in Range with Fan Convection

LSEL6333XE
Key Features

  • Air fry
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • 2 Dual Cooktop Elements – (1) 6/9", (1) 9/12"
  • ThinQ® Smart Technology
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More

Air fry

Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The Air Fry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

EasyClean® + Self Clean

EasyClean® helps keep the inside of your oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature—the fastest available. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press the EasyClean® button and let the oven do the work—without chemicals or high-heat. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.* For the occasional deep clean, use the traditional Self Clean feature.

EasyClean® + Self Clean

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

More Cookware Options

2 Dual Cooktop Elements – (1) 6/9", (1) 9/12"

LG offers versatile elements that fit different sized cookware for convenience – even your largest sauté pan.

ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ® app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life. Manage and monitor your range remotely, send it cooking instructions with ThinQ® Recipe or scan-to-cook*, connect with Google or Alexa voice assistants, and access Smart Diagnosis, customer support, and much more.

*Participating products may vary. Refer to the ThinQ® app for details.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save Money. Save Energy.

Save money and energy, using at least 20% less energy than federal standards, impacting energy bills.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSEL6333XE_dimension

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231349000

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    Fan Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Left Front, Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Rear, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Warm)

    Center Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    8700

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

    100(7)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    3200(9), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    3000(12), 1900(9)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 7/8 x 22 x 20

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 1/4

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 x 43 x 30

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 1/4

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    165

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    199

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Convection Type

    Fan Convection

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    3400

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Slow Cook, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    9800

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    13000

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

