5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD® 2.0

Washing machines can be prone to retaining moisture inside so it should be cleaned regularly. It is encouraged to clean the detergent dispensers once a week, and once a month for the door gaskets of the washer. It helps to maintain the inside clean by activating the (Tub Clean) cycle 1-2 times a month. Additionally it is engcouraged to leave the washing machine door open in between cycles to let residual moisture evaporate. LG front oad washers are equipped with a magnetic door holder that keeps the door slightly open to have air circulation in the drum to help prevent mold and odors.