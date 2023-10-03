About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor

34GP63A-B

34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor

front view
One Click Stand Easy installation

One Click Stand

Easy installation
Height 0~110mm

Height

0~110mm
Tilt -5°~15°

Tilt

-5~15°
UltraGear™ Logo.
LG UltraGear™ Monitor Curved

Gear Up, Game On

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1ms MBR.
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
Experience smooth and flexible movements in the game with AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Feel Actual Combat with True Colours.
HDR10 with sRGB over 99%

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports wide colour spectrum, 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.
  • 60Hz
  • 160Hz
  • Conventional
  • DAS
  • Off
  • On
  • Off
  • On
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Gaming

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for gaming. gamers can see more info on the game screen.

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Monitor.

Alt text

160Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A fast speed of 160Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
MaxxAudio®

Immersive Gaming Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gaming experience.

Immersive Gaming Experience.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to help you play game more comfortable.

Find your ideal viewing position with the height and titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen Size

34"

Curved

Yes

Curvature

1800R

Display Type

VA

Colour Gamut (Type)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.07725 x 0.23175 mm

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

160Hz

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Display Resolution

QHD

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness

300cd (typ) / 240cd (Min)

Contrast Ratio

3000:1 (Typ.), 3000:1 (Min.)

Viewing Angle

178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

FEATURES

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

HDR Effect

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction Technology

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes x 1

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Output

7W x 2

Maxx Audio

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Power Consumption (Max.)

45W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Wall Mount Size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

31.2" x 22.6" x 12.3" (Up) 31.2" x 18.2" x12.3"(Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

31.2" x 14.1" x 3.6"

Shipping Dimensions(WxHxD)

38.8" x 20.6" x 8.3"

With Stand Weight

17.4 lbs

Without Stand Weight

12.8 lbs

Shipping Weight

23.6 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

195174043479

Country of Origin

China

34GP63A-B

34GP63A-B

34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor