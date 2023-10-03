We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor
More Space for Gaming
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Monitor.
Fluid Gaming Motion
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive Gaming Experience.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Find your ideal viewing position with the height and titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
34"
-
Curved
-
Yes
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Display Type
-
VA
-
Colour Gamut (Type)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.07725 x 0.23175 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
-
160Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Display Resolution
-
QHD
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness
-
300cd (typ) / 240cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3000:1 (Typ.), 3000:1 (Min.)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Adaptive Sync
-
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes x 1
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker Output
-
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
45W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
-
100 x 100 mm
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
31.2" x 22.6" x 12.3" (Up) 31.2" x 18.2" x12.3"(Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
31.2" x 14.1" x 3.6"
-
Shipping Dimensions(WxHxD)
-
38.8" x 20.6" x 8.3"
-
With Stand Weight
-
17.4 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
12.8 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
23.6 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
UPC
-
195174043479
-
Country of Origin
-
China
34GP63A-B
34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor