27" Class Full HD Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Class Full HD Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

27GK750F-B

27" Class Full HD Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

LG 27GK750F-B: 27” Class Full HD Gaming Monitor with FreeSync™ (27” Diagonal)
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

27"

Panel Type

TN

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

8bits, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.31125 x 0.31125

Response Time

2ms (Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

Refresh Rate

240Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

400cd (typ) / 320cd (Min)

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle

170/160

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

Display Port

Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)

DisplayPort OverClock

1920x1080@240Hz

USB

USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On(Typ.)

NA (Not Support EPA standard)

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

30W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

Less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max.)

Less than 0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader

Ratio

Full Wide, Original, 1:1

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

Game mode

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes (120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz)

AMD FreeSync™ Technology

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

On-Screen Control

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.6" x 18.35" x 10.72"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.6" x 14.58" x 1.59"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

31.22" x 20" x 7.6"

With Stand Weight

13.99 lbs

Without Stand Weight

10.14 lbs

Shipping Weight

19.73 lbs

STAND

Ergonomic Stand

Yes

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes (-5~15)

Swivel (Angle)

Yes (-20~+20)

Height (mm)

Yes (110mm)

Pivot

Yes (0~90_Clockwise)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

Display Port

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Cable Holder

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192617315

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

