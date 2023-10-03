About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" Class QHD Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (31.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" Class QHD Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (31.5" Diagonal)

32GK650G-B

32" Class QHD Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (31.5" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

32" Flat

Panel Type

VA

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M Colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2724 x 0.2724

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (Faster)

Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 144Hz (O/C 165Hz)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness

350cd (typ)/280cd (Min)

Contrast Ratio

3000:1 (Typ)

Viewing Angle

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 1

DisplayPort

Yes x 1

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Output

55W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Adaptive Sync

NVIDIA G-SYNC™

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

28.2" x 23.8" x 10.7" (Up) 28.2" x 19.4" x 10.7" (Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

28.2" x 16.7" x 2.3"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

36.5" x 20.3" x 8.4"

With Stand Weight

18.3 lbs

Without Stand Weight

14.3 lbs

Shipping Weight

27.7 lbs

STAND

Ergonomic Stand

Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount Size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

Display Port

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

Country of Origin

China

UPC

719192625297

What people are saying