32” UltraGear™ 1000R curved gaming monitor | QHD, 1ms (GtG), 180Hz
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
*Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
1ms (GtG) response time
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™
With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
Gaming GUI
Match up with your gaming style
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Display - Curvature
1000R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Curvature
1000R
Panel Type
VA
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
80
Size [Inch]
31.5
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Reader Mode
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
User Defined Key
Yes
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
Dual Controller
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
19V / 2.3A
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780.0 x 500.0 x 180.0
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
699.9 x 508.1 x 226.5
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.7
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.6
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
ACCESSORY
Adapter
Yes
Display Port
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
