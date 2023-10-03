About Cookies on This Site

32" Class 4K UHD LED Monitor (32" Diagonal)

32" Class 4K UHD LED Monitor (32" Diagonal)

32UD59-B

32" Class 4K UHD LED Monitor (32" Diagonal)

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

32"

Panel Type

VA

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

DCI-P3 95%

Colour Depth(Number of Colours)

10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.181 [mm] x 0.181 [mm]

Response Time

5ms GTG

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840x2160

Brightness

Typical 300nits, Min 250nits

Contrast Ratio

3000:1

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes x2 (ver 2.0) with HDCP 2.2

Display Port

Yes x1 (ver 1.2) with HDCP 2.2

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

35.5W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

0.5W

DC Off (Max.)

0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (2.2)

Flicker Safe

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Set with stand (WxDxH)

728.1 X 236.8 X 458.2

Set without stand (WxDxH)

728.1 X 49.9 X 424.6

Box (WxDxH)

859 X 180 X 513

With Stand Weight

15.7 lbs

Without Stand Weight

11.7 lbs

Shipping Weight

21.6 lbs

STAND

Height (mm)

Yes (range 120mm)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

100 x 100

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes

DP to DP

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192614611

