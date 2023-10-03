We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultimate Gaming Experience 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD IPS Monitor
All Spec
Brightness
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
IPS
Screen Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
Screen Size (Inches)
-
34”
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.312 x 0.310
Viewing Angle
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
Colour Depth
-
8bits, 16.7M
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1 (Typ)
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (High)
Input
-
100-240Vac
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
0.5W
Normal Consumption On (Typical)
-
53W
Set with stand (WxDxH)
-
829.9 x 252.4 x 428.9mm 32.6” x 9.9” x 16.8”
Set without stand (WxDxH)
-
829.9 x 49.2 x 379.8 mm 32.6” x 1.9” x 14.9”
Set with Stand
-
8kg, 17.63lbs
Set without Stand
-
6kg, 13.22lbs
Box (WxDxH)
-
978 x 207 x 522 mm 38.5” x 8.1” x 20.5”
Box
-
11kg, 24.25lbs
UPC Code
-
719192199392
HDMI
-
Yes (x2)
Display Port
-
Yes
DDC/CI
-
Yes
HDCP
-
Yes
Plug & Play
-
Yes
Reader Mode
-
Yes
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
Yes
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
Pivot / Height Adjustable
-
No / Yes
VESA Compatible Wall Mount
-
Yes
Speakers
-
Yes
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
