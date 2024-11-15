Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Your home, your way: Earn $100 TaskRabbit credit

Your home, your way:Earn
$100 Taskrabbit credit

Complete your home setup with a $100 coupon towards

Taskrabbit services.

Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

Together, we make home happen.

Enhance your home with LG products, and enjoy Taskrabbit services to help with setup, installation, and more.

Mounting

Mounting

Assembly

Assembly

Cleaning

Cleaning

Out Door

Outdoor help

Home Repairs

Home Repairs

Painting

Painting

Heavy lifting

Heavy Lifting

How it works

 

 

Purchase $999+ on home appliances and projectors.

Step 1

 Purchase $999+ on home appliances and projectors.

Receive $100 TaskRabbit coupon via email after purchase.

Step 2

Receive $100 Taskrabbit coupon via email after purchase.

Use your coupon on TaskRabbit to book services like installation and more.

Step 3

Use your coupon on Taskrabbit to book services like installation and more.

Recommended for you

Home appliances you can count on:

For your cinema life:

Explore our top offers and promotions

View All Offers
Add savings to every load

Add savings to every load

Enjoy free delivery, haul-away, and installation* on eligible washers and dryers.

 

Buy Now Terms & Conditions
Stock up & save on Fridges

Stock up & save on Fridges

Enjoy free delivery, haul-away, special installation services* and a replacement water filter on us!

Buy Now Terms & Conditions
Cook with efficiency. Cleanup without the holdup

Cook with efficiency. Cleanup without the holdup

Enjoy free delivery and haul-away on eligible ranges and dishwashers

Buy Now Terms & Conditions
Buy More Save More on LG STUDIO appliances

 

 

Buy Now Terms & Conditions
Add style to your kitchen with a cooking power pair

Add style to your kitchen with a cooking power pair

Save $500 off when you combine an eligible wall oven and cooktop in a single purchase.

Buy Now Terms & Conditions

Why Taskrabbit?

Rabbit

1. Convenient

Book a Tasker for same-day help.

 

2. Affordable

Choose Taskers by price, skills, and reviews.

 

3. Community-Focused

Supporting local Taskers,

connecting you with trusted help.

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support