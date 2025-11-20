We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100 Inch and larger LG TVs & Soundbars
Our Picks for You
100 Inch and larger TVs
LG TVs
Discover the latest innovations in LG TVs, combining cutting-edge display technology with intuitive smart features. Whether you’re looking for an LG OLED EVO TV, LG OLED TV, LG QNED TV, QNED evo TV, or 4K TV you’ll experience stunning picture quality with deep contrasts and vivid colours. LG televisions are powered by AI processors that enhance visuals in real time, making every frame more detailed and lifelike.
Our most advanced TV to date, explore LG OLED evo TVs. Powered by LG's latest Alpha 11 4K AI processor, you can enjoy unparalleled realism, breathtaking brightness, and infinite contrast for the ultimate cinematic immersion
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Chat with us
You can chat with an LG Support Representative in real time.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our expert.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Email us
For more straightforward questions, send us an email.