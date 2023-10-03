About Cookies on This Site

50 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | INFINIA | Plasma TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

50 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | INFINIA | Plasma TV

50PK750

50 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | INFINIA | Plasma TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

50

Display Type

Plasma

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

1,500 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit

16Bit

Life Span (hr)

100,000 hr

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

16:9

INPUT DETAILS

Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes(16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program,Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Picture Mode

8 Modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

USB 2.0

MP3

Yes

JPEG

Yes

DivX (HD/SD)

Yes(HD)

BROADBAND

NetCast™ Entertainment Access*

Yes (WiFi)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Wireless Ready

Yes (Wireless kit sold seperately)

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Simple E-Manual

Yes

Energy Saving recommended

Basic

1080P Source Input

HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)

Quick View

Yes

Parental Control

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

JACK PACK (AV BOX REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (2 - shared w/ component)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (2 - shared w/ AV In)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Yes (1 - Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (3)

HDMI Output

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

Yes (1)

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RS-232C

1 (SVC Only)

JACK PACK (AV BOX FRONT)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (1)

USB (2.0) Input

Yes (1 service only)

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

AV In

Yes (1)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (1 - v1.3, Deep Colour)

USB 2.0

Yes (2 - Music / Photo / Video)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (2)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

Yes (1 - Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes(3) - 1.3 ver.

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

LAN (For Modem)

Yes

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes1 (only SVC)

WEIGHT

SET (w/o stand lbs)

65.9 lbs

Including stand (lbs)

71.2 lbs

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

Set (w/o stand) inch

46.6" x 29.1" x 2.1"

Including stand inch

46.6" x 31.5" x 12.2"

