LG UHD TV UP7300

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

front view with infill image

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Real 4K UHD.
Unreal immersion.

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

This isn't just big.
It's epic.

LG UHD TV combines 4K picture quality with an incredibly large screen to deliver an all-new level of immersion.

In a living room, there is a large screen TV displaying an image of a big whale in the sea.

*The TV stand in the image may vary from the actual product.

Entertainment

Home to all your favourites

Access the Apple TV app, Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. Choose from the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities.
****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*****Supported service may differ by country.

FILMMAKER MODE™

The director's vision brought to life

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colours, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.
Watch the full video
Active HDR

Down to the finest detail

LG UHD TV provides vibrant colour and accurate detail with Active HDR. Enjoy your favourite films in the same quality as the original with multi HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

Play like a boss

Jump into the action. Game Optimizer, fine-tuned HDR graphics, and low input lag make gameplay faster and more immersive.

*The TV stand in the image may vary from the actual product.

Game Optimizer

Quick and easy game setup

Manage all your settings in one place with modes optimized for various game genres: FPS, RPG, and RTS. Control contrast with black & white stabilisation for better visibility.
HGiG

Immerse yourself in the game

HGiG recognises tv performance and picture quality then tunes HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.
Low Input Lag

Complete control without delay

LG UHD TVs allow users to take full and instant control of games without delays.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready lets you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favourite teams are playing.

*The TV stand in the image may vary from the actual product.

Sports Alert

Never miss your team play

Sports fans have a new way to stay informed. Sports Alert* gives updates on your favourite teams, start times, and scores — even while you're watching other content.

*Usage may vary by country.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

A clear home advantage

Connecting LG Bluetooth speakers for wireless surround sound has never been easier. Connect up to two speakers, including LG XBOOM Speakers, for a true surround sound experience – not a wire in sight.

*Speakers sold separately.

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

A luxury living room with a TV displaying an aerial view of woods in red.

*The TV stand in the image may vary from the actual product.

Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you watch

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant colour and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

A TV screen displaying a port city where buildings are painted in multiple colors and little boats are anchored in long and narrow harbor.

ThinQ AI

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favourite voice assistant and control your TV with your voice with an all new home screen to provide more convenience and control.
Key Spec

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

Quad Core Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174045336

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

TEST LOCAL NAME

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

Quad Core Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 6.0

ThinQ

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

31.8

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1880 x 1115 x 201

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

41.2

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1679 x 965 x 61

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1679 x 1026 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

