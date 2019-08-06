We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2019 ThinQ AI電視系列正式支援Apple AirPlay 2 搶先成為全球第一間提供HomeKit服務電視生產商 直接從Apple裝置播放影視內容 輕鬆使用語音控制電視及連接智能裝置
2019 LG ThinQ AI 電視用家能夠透過AirPlay 2輕鬆在電視播放從iPhone、iPad及Mac的影視內容（包括Dolby Vision影片）。用戶可從Apple TV和其他影片應用程式選擇並於電視上播放他們想收看的節目。AirPlay 2同時亦提供直接在LG ThinQ AI電視觀賞手機照片的功能。LG ThinQ AI電視用家更可以透過家中的電視或其他兼容AirPlay 2的喇叭同步播放Apple Podcast、Apple Music及從音樂庫或其他音樂串流程式提供的音樂。
HomeKit令用家能夠更方便地透過Home應用程式或Apple裝置上的Siri控制智能家居設備。Home應用程式支援各型號的LG ThinQ AI電視，讓用家輕易地控制基本電視功能，如開關或切換影視來源。
LG香港電子家庭娛樂產品策劃部總監金泰日先生表示：「LG一直走在電視創新科技的尖端，致力為用家打造最佳的居家視聽體驗。我們希望透過推出Apple AirPlay 2與HomeKit的支援技術，實踐對客戶提供一流影視畫質的承諾。」
Apple AirPlay 2及HomeKit電視功能將由本週開始在香港推出，適用於所有2019 LG ThinQ AI UHD 4K電視。
