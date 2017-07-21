We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
全新太空黑 LG G6+ 登場 穩重神秘 展現與眾不同的型格
LG G6+ 承襲 G6 的獨特影像優勢，包括同時支援 Dolby Vision™ 及 HDR 10 兩大主流 HDR 格式，用家能體驗過往只能在高級家庭影院才能欣賞到的超高清 HDR 影片。音質方面， LG G6+ 沿用極受歡迎的 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC 晶片組 ，大大降低聲音雜訊及失真水平。此外，LG G6+ 配備首見於 LG G6 的 18:9 FullVision® 大屏幕，加上其時尚窄邊框設計 ，絕對能讓 LG G6+ 從云云黑色手機中脫穎而出，低調中亦見型格。
除新推出的太空黑外，LG G6+ 智能手機亦備有海洋藍和琥珀金兩款顔色可供選擇，定於 2017 年 7 月 22 日在各大特約網絡供應商及零售商公開發售，建議零售價為港幣 $5,698。現凡購買 LG G6+，更可得到隨機附送的原裝 Earphone by B&O PLAY，配合手機還原力高的音效及細膩的影像表現，充分表現影片的臨場感，為用家提供最佳的流動影音體驗。
- PREVIOUS
-
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/hk/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-g6astro-black-version.html isCopied
paste