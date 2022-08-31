LG PRESENTS a ‘life, reimagined’ AT IFA 2022

Company Introduces Products and Services

Designed to Bring New Possibilities and Experiences to Daily Life









BERLIN, Sep. 1, 2022— At IFA 2022, LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing a diverse range of smart life solutions designed to meet the needs and tastes of consumers in a changing world. Under the exhibition theme of ‘Life, Reimagined,’ the company is presenting its cutting-edge consumer-centered innovations products and services that bring new possibilities and experiences to daily life.

When entering LG’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA, visitors are greeted by the jaw-dropping 97-inch OLED evo Gallery Edition TV. The world’s largest OLED TV, the 97-inch G2 model adds a whole new dimension to home entertainment with its self-lit OLED picture quality, advanced AI-based image-processing technologies and impressive scale. Several of LG’s latest, premium large-screen TVs will be on display this IFA, including the award-winning 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED TV 8K. Also on show in Berlin is LG’s massive 136-inch 4K Micro LED (3,840 x 2,160). This innovative home entertainment solution presents first-class picture quality on a spectacular scale, pairing micrometer-sized self-lit pixels with a modular design.

Visitors to LG’s booth will also have the opportunity to enjoy an immersive OLED gaming experience in the retro-style “Flex Arcade” Zone. Inside are several gaming stations where visitors can try out new console games and old-school classics on LG’s state-of-the-art OLED TVs, including the world’s first flexible 42-inch OLED TV – the brand-new LG OLED Flex. Offering ‘20 curves in one screen’ and a host of gamer-centric features and settings, the Flex lets users personalize their gaming setup like never before.

LG’s booth also includes the Lifestyle Zone, where visitors can explore a wide range of LG products and services that can be ‘tailored’ to suit any tastes or preferences. The Lifestyle Zone serves up a stunning showcase highlighting LG’s latest lifestyle TVs from the LG OLED Objet Collection, its newest audio solutions, such as the distinctive LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker, and exclusive furniture pieces and home accessories from premium Dutch lifestyle brand, Moooi.

Other innovations on display at IFA include LG’s total shoe care solution, the LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare, AI washer and dryer models that make laundry management faster and more convenient, and the Aero Furniture: a ‘table-type’ air purifier that blurs the line between furniture and high-performance air care appliance. IFA attendees can also get ‘hands on’ with LG’s latest ergonomics- and productivity-enhancing monitors at the Ergo Monitor Workstation, and its growing selection of gaming displays at the UltraGear Gaming Monitor Play Zone.

The ‘Life, Reimagined’ experience can be enjoyed in-person by visiting LG’s booth at IFA 2022 (September 2-6). Those unable to attend will still be able to tour LG’s booth via videos uploaded to the LG Global YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/GlobalLG).