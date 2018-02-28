We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
小清新薰衣草紫 LG Q6+ 登場 配備旗艦功能的性價比之選 散發浪漫的春日氣息
薰衣草紫 LG Q6+ 繼續配備旗艦配置，不但具有 4GB RAM 及 64GB 內置記憶體，更支援雙卡並擁有獨立插槽，方便用家靈活使用。其 5.5 吋 18:9 FHD+ FullVision® 屏幕讓用家享受超高屏佔比的視覺效果，工作娛樂時便更加得心應手。LG Q6+ 同時配備 100° 廣角自拍鏡頭，最適合一班朋友自拍。適逢復活節假期的旅遊好時機，用家在外遊時可以利用 Q6+ 的 Square Camera 拍攝獨特有創意的照片，運用 Snap Shot 、Guide Shot 、Match Shot 及 Grid Shot 四個拍攝模式，輕鬆製作出別出心裁的旅遊照片。LG Q6+ 亦配有臉部辨識功能，手機解鎖秒速完成。
除了新推出的薰衣草紫外，LG Q6+ 亦有太空黑、冰晶藍及海洋藍三款顏色以供選擇。最新薰衣草紫 Q6+ 將於2018年3月2日於各大特約網絡供應商及零售商公開發售，建議零售價為港幣 $2,298。
