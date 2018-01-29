We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG V30+ 果莓紅新色到港 繼續配備優質音效及拍攝功能 奪目新色綻放高貴醉人魅力
添上奪目新裝的 LG V30+ 繼續配備 f/1.6 特大光圈及 Crystal Clear Lens 玻璃鏡片鏡頭，助用家在任何燈光環境下進行拍攝。在 LG Cine Video 模式下，用家可以利用 Point Zoom 定點縮放功能及 Cine Effect 電影濾鏡效果，輕鬆拍出充滿個人風格的高質素影片，完美記錄生活點滴，在社交平台上吸 LIKE 無難度。同樣沿用 V30+ 廣受好評的 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC 晶片組，並由國際知名音響品牌 B&O PLAY 專業調音，為用家帶來真實的原音體驗。再配合其 18:9 OLED FullVision® 屏幕，能呈獻完美純黑、對比度更高和準確的細緻色彩，為用家提供最優質的多媒體享受。
除了新推出的果莓紅外，LG V30+ 亦有極光黑、天際銀、摩洛哥藍及薰衣草紫其他四種顏色供用家選擇。最新果莓紅色 V30+ 將於2018年2月1日於各大特約網絡供應商及零售商公開發售，建議零售價為港幣 $5,998。
- PREVIOUS
-
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/hk/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-v30-plus-raspberry-rose-launch-media-alert.html isCopied
paste