*Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.

*Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.

*Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.

*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.

*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.

*StanbyME supports the webOS platform (it does not support Google Play Store or Apple Store).

*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.

*Apps that cannot be operated by touch can be controlled using the provided remote control.

*The remote control provided only works with StanbyME products.

*NFC functionality works after ThinQ app is loaded onto a mobile device and the device is connected to StanbyME via Wi-Fi (support may vary depending on the mobile device).

*Mobile screen sharing (mirroring) is available only on Android devices (iOS and macOS are not supported).

*Connection conditions may differ depending on the user's network environment.

*Depending on the specifications and manufacturer of the mobile device, screen sharing (mirroring) methods and image quality may differ.