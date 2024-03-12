We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定]
AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇
及 50% OFF 濾網加購優惠
01/11/2024 ~ 14/11/2024
凡購買以下 LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇可透過「組合優惠」以半價選購相應型號濾網 (請於結帳前，於產品購買頁面「組合優惠」選項中追加相關產品)：
|型號
|濾網
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (大地啡)
FH15GPN
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇 三合一 HEPA 濾網
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (樺木白)
FH15GPB
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇 三合一 HEPA 濾網
ADQ75801741
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版
FH15GPCJ0
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇 三合一 HEPA 濾網
ADQ75801741
*優惠只適用於 1 部 PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇及 1 件 濾網的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。
