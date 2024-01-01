About Cookies on This Site

6 Tips to Stay Cool and Conscious During COVID-19

With summer arriving, most of us are beginning to start up our air conditioners to beat the heat. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to our health and safety, there are concerns about the spread of the virus due to air conditioning systems.

Multi Split Offers Multiple Options From LG

Whether in your home or business, selecting the right HVAC system goes beyond just comfort. The LG Multi Split is a versatile solution that will certainly allow you to effectively manage climate control in any space.

LG Single Split Upgrade Means Customers Get More

The LG Single Split solution has been making waves in the HVAC industry as a compact outdoor unit that doesn't hold back on delivering performance.These versatile units are able to be combined in various configurations to provide comfortable climates and a wide range of environments.

LG Air Purification Cassettes Creating Healthier Indoor Environments

In recent years, we've seen a significant increase in the level of fine dust particles in the air in different regions throughout the world. Fine dust has been linked to respiratory disease and is particularly harmful to more vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.