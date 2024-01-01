We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6 Tips to Stay Cool and Conscious During COVID-19
With summer arriving, most of us are beginning to start up our air conditioners to beat the heat. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to our health and safety, there are concerns about the spread of the virus due to air conditioning systems. There are debates over whether air conditioners spread virus as we are still trying to understand the disease and how it works. The information we have found so far is not absolute, but we'd like to share some information on how to operate air conditioners while being conscious of the pandemic.
*LG does not claim that these tips are absolutely effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 or any other viruses
As we adopt and evolve methods and practices in the HVAC industry to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, we can also adapt how we use our air conditioners in our facilities. Remember these simple tips to keep occupants comfortable this summer while still maintaining sensible practice concerning COVID-19.
