We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Multi Split Offers Multiple Options From LG
Whether in your home or business, selecting the right HVAC system goes beyond just comfort. The LG Multi Split is a versatile solution that will certainly allow you to effectively manage climate control in any space. This revolutionary system delivers the functionality, flexibility and performance that can transform your home or office. An even more compact form factor delivers the same comfort you expect from LG while opening up a world of new possibilities.
Putting the 'Multi' in Multi Split
The LG Multi Split can provide cooling to as many as 5 indoor units from a single outdoor unit. Operating multiple indoor units allows individual monitoring and control of units in multiple rooms. Every building has its own unique structure and needs and the Multi Split can meet the needs of multiple spaces simultaneously. With the addition of a Distribution (DB) Box, a single outdoor unit can support up to 9 indoor units.
Full-on Flexibility
Flexibility in an HVAC system goes a long way. With the ability to connect to up to 5 indoor units, the Multi Split gives system designers the freedom and flexibility. LG offers a wide range of indoor units that are stylish and space-saving, so they donât detract from the interior of a home or office. Whether you need wall-mounted indoor units, units installed in the ceiling, or even a ducted solution, LG indoor unit designs can fit perfectly with any building. The compact outdoor unit is 546mm smaller from top to bottom and 23% lighter, which makes the installation process much easier and more flexible as well. The smaller form factor unit also frees up space outdoors and doesn't clutter your yard or the premises of an office.
The unique R1 Compressor shaft-through design boosts efficiency and durability
Performance Maketh HVAC
When we talk about LG HVAC performance, our R1 compressors come first. The R1 compressor bottom compression, the shaft-through design ensures highly stable operation even during low-load conditions and further boosts operating efficiency. This structure improves the durability of the compressor itself while, in addition, the enhanced Black Fin corrosion-resistant coating lengthens the life of the Multi Split. High SEER and SCOP class ratings from the Multi Split demonstrate its outstanding performance thanks to the R1 compressor. Advanced peak current control also reduces energy consumption and operation costs. Along with this high-efficiency performance comes advanced temperature and humidity sensor technology that reduces cooling times by 33% and heating times by 45%. Embedded PM1.0 sensors also ensure improved air purification for a more healthy and more comfortable environment.
Multi Split smart connectivity enhances convenience and performance
Convenient connectivity provided by the Multi Split system brings comfort and performance to another level. While connected via Wi-Fi to LG ThinQ, users can control and monitor their system from anywhere at any time. You can conveniently access the app on your mobile device to stay on top of system performance and operation. In addition, LGMV (Monitoring View) connectivity makes it possible for installers or service engineers to monitor and diagnose any issues with the system with cycle monitoring and smart troubleshooting available all within the app.
To make the most of your home or workspace, the right HVAC system makes all the difference. The LG Multi Split brings the comfort, flexibility and efficiency to revolutionize your space all in a uniquely compact unit. The versatility and performance of the Multi Split make it the perfect fit for a wide range of environments.
T&C Onam Offers
- Offer applicable from 1st Aug'20 till 31st Aug'20 only in Kerala State. All Prices mentioned are per unit and inclusive of taxes.
- 3 Year Full Warranty is on 80 cm (32) and above TV models. 1st Year warranty is comprehensive. Additional two year warranty is applicable on panel/Module only.
- BUY 1 & GET 2nd TV Free: LED TV 32LM636 worth Rs. 24990 free on purchase of select NanoCell & UHD TVs from All Channels except Reliance Digital. Applicable Models: OLED 55B9, 75UM76, 65/55SM90. LED TV 32LK616 worth Rs. 24990 free on purchase of select NanoCell & UHD TVs from Reliance Digital only. Applicable Models: OLED 55B9, 75UM76, 65/55SM90. LED TV 43LK5260PTA worth Rs. 35990 free on purchase of OLED 77C9 / 65E9 / 65C9 / 65B9, 86SM94, 75SM94, 65SM86.
- 1 EMI Free Offer applicable on select Hot and Cold RAC models & Applicable on 123cm (49) & above select OLED / NanoCell & UHD TVâs only on 20 x 5 Consumer Finance Scheme. For 108 cm (43) & above select OLED / NanoCell & UHD TV's, offer applicable only on 15 x 4 and 18 x 6 Consumer Finance Scheme. Offer Available for consumers who avail finance facility from Bajaj Finance only. Consumer Will get refund amount equal to 1 EMI after successful clearance of 3 EMI's, within 45 days of clearing 3rd EMI. Customer needs to pay all his 3 EMI's successfully to avail this offer. EMI Calculation for the offer will be done on Product Dealer Price and same may vary from Region to Region. EMI is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is liable.
- JIO Offer: Offer Applicable on 49UM7300 / 49SM8100 / 50UM7300 / 50UM7700 Models PAN India except the state of Kerala only. Consumer will get JioFi device delivered at the time of installation by LG Service Engineer. Consumer needs to visit JIO Store with the eligible device for SIM activation. Customer can contact JIO Care at 18608933333 for JIO activation issues. To locate nearest JIO Store, visit https://www.jio.com/Jio/portal/storeLocator. The data offers, data activation, services, all the warranties, guaranties, schemes and any other facility related to this device is at the sole responsibility of Reliance JIO Infocomm Ltd. and LGEIL shall not be responsible for same.
- Airtel Offer: Airtel HD Subscription available on purchase of all LG FPD TVs (2017 Onwards Models Only).Customer to get a Airtel HD Box & 6 Months HD subscription pack for Rs. 2500 with a discount of Rs. 1499 as compared to Market price. Offer being provided by Airtel & LGEIL doesnât carry any liability of same. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other ongoing Airtel Offer.
- Free MIC Offer: Free wired Mic available on purchase of select XBOOM Models Only.
- Same day Installation for AC: Installation call to be registered before 2 pm at LG Call Centre, Product must be available at the time of engineers visit. Installation site to be within municipal limits of the service centre. Applicable on Split Inverter RAC only.
- 5 Year PCB Warranty offer limited period offer applicable on Split AC Models only. Ariel Matic Washing powder is applicable only on select steam models. Water purifier: Tumbler offer is applicable only on select models of water purifier.
- AMC on Water Purifier: Annual maintenance offer worth Rs 4200 is the part of warranty and is applicable for 1st year from date of purchase. The 1 year warranty covers all functional parts (except consumables) for detailed T&C refer to owner's manual. Side by Side Refrigerator (SBS): Free Bedroom Refrigerator (GL-B051RSWB) is applicable only with select SBS Refrigerator (GC-B22FTQPL & GC-B22FTLPL only) on purchase from 5th August - 31st August 2020. MWO: Treo bowls availble on select models.
- Up to 15% Cash Back Offer: Cash back offer of Up to 15% applicable on all channels (Max Rs. 15000) valid on Purchase of OLED 77C9, 86/75SM94 & select model of WM for purchase made from 1st Augâ20 - 31st Augâ20. Cash back applicable on HDFC/ICICI/SCB/BOB/AMEX/KOTAK/SBI for Credit Card EMI and on HDFC/ICICI/KOTAK for Debit Card EMI. For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Three Transactions Per card is allowed during offer period (july '20-Sep'20). Only models mapped on normal cash back are eligible for cash back on Non EMI Offer Valid on 6 months & above tenor for HDFC/ICICI/SCB. HDFC has additional 8/10 month EMI available. 2% customer buy down in Debit Card EMI for 9 months & above tenors & 1% Customer buy down on HDFC bank credit card EMI 12 months & above tenor. 99rs + GST applicable on HDFC bank cards for EMI txn. Finance option available in select cities and at sole discretion of financer only. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back will be posted to consumer Account after 90 days from end of offer date. Cash back is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is liable for same.
- The comprehensive T&C for Insurance Schemes is as follows:
- Insurance of up to â¹ 70,000/- is being offered for a 12-month period for Covid-19 and other Vector Borne diseases like Malaria and Dengue. The offer is valid for all Indian Citizens and will be available across stores & online, valid from 1st Aug 20. The insurance is valid upon the issuance of an invoice in the name of the customer only. If anytime during the policy period, the insured Person contracts and is diagnosed with Novel Corona Virus (NcOV), (COVID19) through an authorised centre decided by Union Health Ministry of India, he insurer shall pay a Lumpsum benefit equal to 100% of sum insured. Payment will be made only on positive diagnosis for Novel Corona Virus.
- If diagnosed with Vector Borne disease, the insured person will get a lumpsum benefit if gets hospitalised for minimum 24 hrs. Insurance is onetime benefit applicable for the entire tenure of the respective policies. Payment to customer is to be made by the Insurance Company. Any claim arising with respect to the Policy shall be addressed to & settled by the Insurance Company solely. LG shall not be responsible for the same. Offer applicable on Select Models only. For detailed T&C please visit https://www.lg.com/in/covid-19-health-insurance-offer or the Outlet.
- The Product features mentioned are available with select models only. Gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. LG electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party. All disputes arising from offer are to be settled under Jurisdiction of Delhi Court. All Offers Mentioned may not be available on purchase from any other e-commerce websites other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. official website www.lgbrandstore.com. Online brand store facilities are Available in select cities only. Please ask your retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts etc. before purchase.