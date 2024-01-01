Convenient connectivity provided by the Multi Split system brings comfort and performance to another level. While connected via Wi-Fi to LG ThinQ, users can control and monitor their system from anywhere at any time. You can conveniently access the app on your mobile device to stay on top of system performance and operation. In addition, LGMV (Monitoring View) connectivity makes it possible for installers or service engineers to monitor and diagnose any issues with the system with cycle monitoring and smart troubleshooting available all within the app.

To make the most of your home or workspace, the right HVAC system makes all the difference. The LG Multi Split brings the comfort, flexibility and efficiency to revolutionize your space all in a uniquely compact unit. The versatility and performance of the Multi Split make it the perfect fit for a wide range of environments.