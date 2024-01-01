LG Innovation Makes it Better

As with any of our HVAC solutions, the Single Split features the innovations and benefits you expect from LG. The LG R1 Compressor with shaft-through structure and bottom compression allows the Single Split to deliver low-noise operation with optimal efficiency. This proprietary hybrid scroll compressor from LG also has a simpler, more stable structure and is more durable and dependable. LG Dual Sensing Smart Load Control is able to detect both temperature and humidity to adjust the evaporation temperature accordingly and provide more comfortable environments with higher efficiency. LG system sensor technology is also capable of detecting occupancy in a room or space to adjust heating and cooling depending on whether people are present or not. The system can also be configured to adjust airflow and reach target temperatures over set time frames based on occupancy. In addition, the Single Split can simultaneously detect temperature and pressure for faster and more precise temperature control. The system can also be operated with the more environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant. With LG ThinQ and central control connectivity, the efficiency, comfort and convenience of the Single Split canât be matched.

Whether managing a commercial space for offices and retail or keeping your home comfortable, the LG Single Split is bringing more options to customers and upgrading their homes and buildings. More diverse installation combinations from the Single Split are bringing more efficient, comfortable convenient and space-effective solutions for a wide range of environments.