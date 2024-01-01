We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Single Split Upgrade Means Customers Get More
The LG Single Split solution has been making waves in the HVAC industry as a compact outdoor unit that doesn't hold back on delivering performance. These versatile units are able to be combined in various configurations to provide comfortable climates and a wide range of environments. From homes and offices to retail spaces and commercial buildings, the Single Split has become an essential solution for residential installations and businesses around the world. But now this compact solution has expanded its combination configuration potential to offer more robust and versatile system possibilities.
The upgraded single split allows for more diverse configurations for more diverse spaces
Combination Expansion
Each building or facility has its own unique requirements for capacity and system configuration depending on the size, structure and use of the building itself. When planning for a new or retrofit HVAC installation, engineers carefully access the needs and structure of a building to determine the appropriate system configure. The LG Single Split allows for a wide range of diverse system configurations. Initially, the Single Split allowed users to operate as many as 45 indoor units with 17 outdoor units. While this provided system designers and building owners many options for configuring their HVAC systems, the Single Split solution has been upgraded to allow as many as 93 indoor units to be operated from only 5 outdoor units through more effective unit configurations. This upgrade not only gives customers more options but also delivers a more powerful solution that improves system efficiency, decreases the amount of space needed for installations and offers many additional benefits.
Single Split units optimize system efficiency and performance
Options Galore
Single Split outdoor units come in a wide range of models and capacities to provide customers more customized solutions to meet their needs. The H-Inverter high-performance models offer 17% higher heating capacity at low ambient temperatures with 7% higher cooling capacity at overload conditions. Installation of the standard wide-application units, facilities can take advantage of longer pipe lengths up to 85m with a wider operation range. The compact and easy to install units make optimal use of installation space while still offering pipe lengths of up to 50m. The compact outdoor units also reduce the overall height and surface area by 40% to maximize the use of space and make installation easier. Each of these unit models is available in a range of capacities and deliver excellent SEER class and SCOP ratings across facilities. LG also offers diverse and stylish indoor units to meet the needs of any interior or functionality. When combined with AHU connectivity, the Single Split proves to be a more robust and versatile solution for any environment.
Features like the LG R1 Compressor keep the Single Split at the forefront as an optimal solution
LG Innovation Makes it Better
As with any of our HVAC solutions, the Single Split features the innovations and benefits you expect from LG. The LG R1 Compressor with shaft-through structure and bottom compression allows the Single Split to deliver low-noise operation with optimal efficiency. This proprietary hybrid scroll compressor from LG also has a simpler, more stable structure and is more durable and dependable. LG Dual Sensing Smart Load Control is able to detect both temperature and humidity to adjust the evaporation temperature accordingly and provide more comfortable environments with higher efficiency. LG system sensor technology is also capable of detecting occupancy in a room or space to adjust heating and cooling depending on whether people are present or not. The system can also be configured to adjust airflow and reach target temperatures over set time frames based on occupancy. In addition, the Single Split can simultaneously detect temperature and pressure for faster and more precise temperature control. The system can also be operated with the more environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant. With LG ThinQ and central control connectivity, the efficiency, comfort and convenience of the Single Split canât be matched.
Whether managing a commercial space for offices and retail or keeping your home comfortable, the LG Single Split is bringing more options to customers and upgrading their homes and buildings. More diverse installation combinations from the Single Split are bringing more efficient, comfortable convenient and space-effective solutions for a wide range of environments.
T&C Onam Offers
- Offer applicable from 1st Aug'20 till 31st Aug'20 only in Kerala State. All Prices mentioned are per unit and inclusive of taxes.
- 3 Year Full Warranty is on 80 cm (32) and above TV models. 1st Year warranty is comprehensive. Additional two year warranty is applicable on panel/Module only.
- BUY 1 & GET 2nd TV Free: LED TV 32LM636 worth Rs. 24990 free on purchase of select NanoCell & UHD TVs from All Channels except Reliance Digital. Applicable Models: OLED 55B9, 75UM76, 65/55SM90. LED TV 32LK616 worth Rs. 24990 free on purchase of select NanoCell & UHD TVs from Reliance Digital only. Applicable Models: OLED 55B9, 75UM76, 65/55SM90. LED TV 43LK5260PTA worth Rs. 35990 free on purchase of OLED 77C9 / 65E9 / 65C9 / 65B9, 86SM94, 75SM94, 65SM86.
- 1 EMI Free Offer applicable on select Hot and Cold RAC models & Applicable on 123cm (49) & above select OLED / NanoCell & UHD TVâs only on 20 x 5 Consumer Finance Scheme. For 108 cm (43) & above select OLED / NanoCell & UHD TV's, offer applicable only on 15 x 4 and 18 x 6 Consumer Finance Scheme. Offer Available for consumers who avail finance facility from Bajaj Finance only. Consumer Will get refund amount equal to 1 EMI after successful clearance of 3 EMI's, within 45 days of clearing 3rd EMI. Customer needs to pay all his 3 EMI's successfully to avail this offer. EMI Calculation for the offer will be done on Product Dealer Price and same may vary from Region to Region. EMI is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is liable.
- JIO Offer: Offer Applicable on 49UM7300 / 49SM8100 / 50UM7300 / 50UM7700 Models PAN India except the state of Kerala only. Consumer will get JioFi device delivered at the time of installation by LG Service Engineer. Consumer needs to visit JIO Store with the eligible device for SIM activation. Customer can contact JIO Care at 18608933333 for JIO activation issues. To locate nearest JIO Store, visit https://www.jio.com/Jio/portal/storeLocator. The data offers, data activation, services, all the warranties, guaranties, schemes and any other facility related to this device is at the sole responsibility of Reliance JIO Infocomm Ltd. and LGEIL shall not be responsible for same.
- Airtel Offer: Airtel HD Subscription available on purchase of all LG FPD TVs (2017 Onwards Models Only).Customer to get a Airtel HD Box & 6 Months HD subscription pack for Rs. 2500 with a discount of Rs. 1499 as compared to Market price. Offer being provided by Airtel & LGEIL doesnât carry any liability of same. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other ongoing Airtel Offer.
- Free MIC Offer: Free wired Mic available on purchase of select XBOOM Models Only.
- Same day Installation for AC: Installation call to be registered before 2 pm at LG Call Centre, Product must be available at the time of engineers visit. Installation site to be within municipal limits of the service centre. Applicable on Split Inverter RAC only.
- 5 Year PCB Warranty offer limited period offer applicable on Split AC Models only. Ariel Matic Washing powder is applicable only on select steam models. Water purifier: Tumbler offer is applicable only on select models of water purifier.
- AMC on Water Purifier: Annual maintenance offer worth Rs 4200 is the part of warranty and is applicable for 1st year from date of purchase. The 1 year warranty covers all functional parts (except consumables) for detailed T&C refer to owner's manual. Side by Side Refrigerator (SBS): Free Bedroom Refrigerator (GL-B051RSWB) is applicable only with select SBS Refrigerator (GC-B22FTQPL & GC-B22FTLPL only) on purchase from 5th August - 31st August 2020. MWO: Treo bowls availble on select models.
- Up to 15% Cash Back Offer: Cash back offer of Up to 15% applicable on all channels (Max Rs. 15000) valid on Purchase of OLED 77C9, 86/75SM94 & select model of WM for purchase made from 1st Augâ20 - 31st Augâ20. Cash back applicable on HDFC/ICICI/SCB/BOB/AMEX/KOTAK/SBI for Credit Card EMI and on HDFC/ICICI/KOTAK for Debit Card EMI. For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Three Transactions Per card is allowed during offer period (july '20-Sep'20). Only models mapped on normal cash back are eligible for cash back on Non EMI Offer Valid on 6 months & above tenor for HDFC/ICICI/SCB. HDFC has additional 8/10 month EMI available. 2% customer buy down in Debit Card EMI for 9 months & above tenors & 1% Customer buy down on HDFC bank credit card EMI 12 months & above tenor. 99rs + GST applicable on HDFC bank cards for EMI txn. Finance option available in select cities and at sole discretion of financer only. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back will be posted to consumer Account after 90 days from end of offer date. Cash back is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is liable for same.
- The comprehensive T&C for Insurance Schemes is as follows:
- Insurance of up to â¹ 70,000/- is being offered for a 12-month period for Covid-19 and other Vector Borne diseases like Malaria and Dengue. The offer is valid for all Indian Citizens and will be available across stores & online, valid from 1st Aug 20. The insurance is valid upon the issuance of an invoice in the name of the customer only. If anytime during the policy period, the insured Person contracts and is diagnosed with Novel Corona Virus (NcOV), (COVID19) through an authorised centre decided by Union Health Ministry of India, he insurer shall pay a Lumpsum benefit equal to 100% of sum insured. Payment will be made only on positive diagnosis for Novel Corona Virus.
- If diagnosed with Vector Borne disease, the insured person will get a lumpsum benefit if gets hospitalised for minimum 24 hrs. Insurance is onetime benefit applicable for the entire tenure of the respective policies. Payment to customer is to be made by the Insurance Company. Any claim arising with respect to the Policy shall be addressed to & settled by the Insurance Company solely. LG shall not be responsible for the same. Offer applicable on Select Models only. For detailed T&C please visit https://www.lg.com/in/covid-19-health-insurance-offer or the Outlet.
- The Product features mentioned are available with select models only. Gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. LG electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party. All disputes arising from offer are to be settled under Jurisdiction of Delhi Court. All Offers Mentioned may not be available on purchase from any other e-commerce websites other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. official website www.lgbrandstore.com. Online brand store facilities are Available in select cities only. Please ask your retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts etc. before purchase.