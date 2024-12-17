About Cookies on This Site

LG business innovation center

Experience

LG Business Innovation Center

Explore incredible LG HVAC Solutions and Training Center at the new LG Business Innovation Centers.

Why Visit LG Business Innovation Center?

LG Business Innovation Center are carefully curated environments that
provide a wide range of experiences.

Hands-On Experience

Our LG Business Innovation Center are an option to experience our latest innovations and solutions in person to try before you buy.

 

 

 

Engage with Experts

Each location allows customers to get involved with our technical experts, who can provide insight on sales, engineering, SW Solutions, and more.

 

 

Integration Inspiration

By browsing in person, gain a better understanding for space, layout, and unique ways to incorporate our solutions in your space.

 

 

Let Us Host!

Whether it is for a meeting or an event, LG is eager to host our resellers and their customers.

 

LG Business Innovation Center Locations

Experience world-class System Air Conditioning solutions through our number of
LG Business Innovation Centers.

LG Business Innovation Center, Noida

 

LG's first technology and education hub focuses on System Air Conditioning solutions for various - Residential, Retail, Hospital, Hotel , Corporate & Government Sectors.

 

Schedule A Visit

LG Business Innovation Center, Mumbai

 

The LG Mumbai Business Innovation Center (BIC) serves as a comprehensive technology and education hub, showcasing System Air Conditioning solutions for various business sectors.

Schedule A Visit

LG Business Innovation Center, Bengaluru

 

LG Business Innovation Center in Bengaluru offers a wide range of System Air Conditioning solutions for various professional environments-Education, Retail, Corporate & Government sectors.

Schedule A Visit

LG Business Innovation Center, Chennai

 

LG BIC Chennai, a state-of-the-art technology and education hub, offers System Air Conditioning solutions across various sectors, including Residential, Retail, Hospital, Hotel , Corporate & Government.

Schedule A Visit

LG Business Innovation Center, Kolkata

 

LG Business Innovation Center in Kolkata offers a wide range of System Air Conditioning solutions across various sectors.

Schedule A Visit