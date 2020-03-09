We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Now more than ever, creating healthy environments in homes and work spaces is vital to our health and vitality. As we've discussed on our blog many times, poor indoor air quality is attributed to a plethora of issues including allergies and skin conditions. The most effective methods for providing quality indoor air are proper ventilation and, in cases where outdoor air quality is poor, thorough air purification. However, indoor plants have been shown to absorb harmful elements from the air and create healthier and more productive environments. In a time when we're spending more time indoors, embellishing your home or office with greenery may be just the thing to benefit you physical and mental health. Let's discover a few indoor plants that help clean the air and are easy to care for.
English Ivy
English ivy is a vine that absorbs benzene from the air and requires little care. The vine also helps eliminate dangerous mold allergens. However, you should be careful when growing this plant as it is poisonous if ingested and can has an aggressive nature of growing when planted outside.
Cultivate healthier living and working spaces and enjoy the benefits with indoor plants that also provide brighter natural environments. With a little effort, you can be reaping the benefits and discovering a new way to spend your time indoors. While indoor plants help filter toxins and help provide better quality air, proper air ventilation and purification are vital to truly healthy air quality. Solutions such as the LG Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) provide comprehensive air ventilation and purification that can be customized to the specific requirements of any space or facility. As we are spending more time indoors and healthy indoor air and healthy environments are as important as ever. Let's do our best to make our indoor environments as healthy and safe as we possible.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
