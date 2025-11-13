About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Banner
Banner

ABOUT LG
FIXED SPEED DUCT

The LG Fixed Speed Duct Air Conditioner features 3 fan speed modes (Low, Medium, High), offering quick cooling and comfort. The outdoor unit uses an on-off operation that turns on to cool to the set temperature and switches off once that preset temperature is reached. The air conditioner restarts when the temperature rises above the preset level. 

BENEFITS OF LG FIXED SPEED DUCT

  • Advanced Compressors

    Equipped with energy-efficient R410A scroll compressors it provides improved cooling performance with no ozone depletion.

  • Pre-Charged Outdoor Units

    Outdoor units come pre-charged with refrigerant and are LQC-tested, to guarantee quality assurance.

  • Simplified Installation

    Outdoor units are designed with SVC valves, streamlining the installation process.

  • Effortless Maintenance

    The inclusion of an ODU SVC valve allows for pump-down functionality, enabling hassle-free maintenance.

  • Enhanced Safety Features

    The PCB is equipped with an overcurrent protection relay, offering additional compressor safety against power surges, spikes, or single-phase issues.

  • Cost-Efficient Installation

    Best-in-class interconnecting pipe sizes reduce installation costs compared to competitors.

Banner
Banner

RELIABLE TECHNOLOGY

Scroll Compressor Technology

The Scroll Compressor features a robust and optimized design, delivering low vibration and minimal noise. Its fixed-speed mechanism ensures exceptional efficiency and superior cooling performance.

Banner
Banner

QCO Certified Excellence

The Scroll Compressor features a robust and optimized design, delivering low vibration and minimal noise. Its fixed-speed mechanism ensures exceptional efficiency and superior cooling performance.

ISI

ISI Mark of Assurance: Endorsed by the Bureau of
Indian Standards, the ISI mark on LG Air Conditioners signifies
trust, reliability and unmatched performance.

Banner

Superior Durability

Corrosion Resistant Heat Exchanger

LG’s "Blue Fin" heat exchanger is designed for long-lasting performance, even in harsh and corrosive environments. The anti-corrosive Blue coating shields it from corrosion caused by external environmental conditions, and the hydrophilic film helps prevent water buildup, minimizing moisture. This enhances durability, allowing the product to last longer while keeping maintenance and running costs low.

Embedded Safety Features for Enhanced System Durability:

  • EOCR (Electronic Over Current Relay): Protects the compressor and fan motor by detecting and preventing damage from overload conditions.
  • Smart PCB Design: Ensures system reliability by sensing and responding to unhealthy power supply issues like overvoltage, undervoltage, phase reversal, missing phase, or imbalance.
  • High & Low Pressure Switches: Safeguards the system by detecting abnormal pressure levels, ensuring stable and efficient operation.

Wide Cooling Operation Range

LG Fixed Speed Duct is well-suited for high-temperature regions, due to the Scroll Compressor's wide operating envelope.

Banner

EASE OF DESIGN AND COMFORT

Flexible Installation

The Fixed Speed Duct units are designed for a 20-meter vertical height and a total refrigerant piping distance of 50 meters between the indoor and outdoor units.

Banner
Banner

Wired Remote Controller

Each unit is managed by a microprocessor based controller, offering a range of advanced features like:

  1. 7 Segment LCD Display
  2. ALL button Lock (Child Lock)
  3. Indoor Temperature Display
  4. Fan speed Control; Low, Medium, High and Auto Run-time equalization & Compressor On indicator*
  5. Error Check
* For 11T Twin Circuit model
Banner
Banner