FIXED SPEED DUCT
The LG Fixed Speed Duct Air Conditioner features 3 fan speed modes (Low, Medium, High), offering quick cooling and comfort. The outdoor unit uses an on-off operation that turns on to cool to the set temperature and switches off once that preset temperature is reached. The air conditioner restarts when the temperature rises above the preset level.
BENEFITS OF LG FIXED SPEED DUCT
Advanced Compressors
Equipped with energy-efficient R410A scroll compressors it provides improved cooling performance with no ozone depletion.
Pre-Charged Outdoor Units
Outdoor units come pre-charged with refrigerant and are LQC-tested, to guarantee quality assurance.
Simplified Installation
Outdoor units are designed with SVC valves, streamlining the installation process.
Effortless Maintenance
The inclusion of an ODU SVC valve allows for pump-down functionality, enabling hassle-free maintenance.
Enhanced Safety Features
The PCB is equipped with an overcurrent protection relay, offering additional compressor safety against power surges, spikes, or single-phase issues.
Cost-Efficient Installation
Best-in-class interconnecting pipe sizes reduce installation costs compared to competitors.
RELIABLE TECHNOLOGY
Scroll Compressor Technology
The Scroll Compressor features a robust and optimized design, delivering low vibration and minimal noise. Its fixed-speed mechanism ensures exceptional efficiency and superior cooling performance.
QCO Certified Excellence
ISI Mark of Assurance: Endorsed by the Bureau of
Indian Standards, the ISI mark on LG Air Conditioners signifies
trust, reliability and unmatched performance.
Superior Durability
Corrosion Resistant Heat Exchanger
LG’s "Blue Fin" heat exchanger is designed for long-lasting performance, even in harsh and corrosive environments. The anti-corrosive Blue coating shields it from corrosion caused by external environmental conditions, and the hydrophilic film helps prevent water buildup, minimizing moisture. This enhances durability, allowing the product to last longer while keeping maintenance and running costs low.
Embedded Safety Features for Enhanced System Durability:
- EOCR (Electronic Over Current Relay): Protects the compressor and fan motor by detecting and preventing damage from overload conditions.
- Smart PCB Design: Ensures system reliability by sensing and responding to unhealthy power supply issues like overvoltage, undervoltage, phase reversal, missing phase, or imbalance.
- High & Low Pressure Switches: Safeguards the system by detecting abnormal pressure levels, ensuring stable and efficient operation.
Wide Cooling Operation Range
LG Fixed Speed Duct is well-suited for high-temperature regions, due to the Scroll Compressor's wide operating envelope.
EASE OF DESIGN AND COMFORT
Flexible Installation
The Fixed Speed Duct units are designed for a 20-meter vertical height and a total refrigerant piping distance of 50 meters between the indoor and outdoor units.
Wired Remote Controller
Each unit is managed by a microprocessor based controller, offering a range of advanced features like:
- 7 Segment LCD Display
- ALL button Lock (Child Lock)
- Indoor Temperature Display
- Fan speed Control; Low, Medium, High and Auto Run-time equalization & Compressor On indicator*
- Error Check